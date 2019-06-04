John "Jack" Malec, age 77, of Lisle passed away June 2, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Arleen (nee Pasciak), his children; Michael (Sonia), Richard (Suzanne) Malec and Michele (Josue) Villegas, Grandchildren; Lauren (Dale), Kevin, Michaela, Meghan, John, Jake, Jamie and Hunter, Brothers Joseph and Robert (Diane) Malec and sisters Nancy Mroczka and Mary (James) Rochan and sister in law Kathy (Tom) Cogozzo. He is preceded in death by his brother in law James Mroczka . Jack was an adjunct professor at Benedictine University, director of the Metals Service Center Institute Central States Chapter, and CEO of Great Western Steel/ Triumph, unprecedented recognition in having the Jack Malec Chapter Leadership Award named in his honor. He was Chairman of the Industry Scholarship Program, had directorships at Chicago Tube and Iron and Unified Alloys, was on the board of advisors at Precision Steel and a member of the Knights of Columbus. A visitation for Jack will be held on Wednesday, June 5, from 3 until 8 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL. Prayers will begin at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home and process to a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 2220 Lisson Rd., Naperville, with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, IL. In Lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation, www.amyloidosis.org. Info www.beidelmankunschfh.com, 630-355-0264 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary