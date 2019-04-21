John I. Marshall, III age 74 passed away April 14, 2019 peacefully at his home. He was born in Lake Forest, IL and lived most of his life in Chicago. He was a graduate of Missouri Military Academy, and received his B.A. from Yankton College of South Dakota. Mr. Marshall, originally employed by Best Foods, went on to a 35 year career as a sales and management executive with Lake Superior Newsprint and its successor companies retiring in 2006 from Bowater Forest Products.He was an avid fly fisherman and hunter (although he never shot any seagulls unless threatened). Mr. Marshall is survived by his wife Andrea of 24 years of marriage. His daughter Samantha (Barrett) Davie, his stepson Craig Palmer, his siblings Anne Marshall, Virginia (Jim) Cosbey, Helen Marshall, Cathy (Ben) Consolazio, and Elizabeth (Russell) Ervick and his grandchildren Ford Robert, Taylor Frederica, Carolyn Ely, and Julian Ingram-Palmer.He was preceded in death by his parents John and Helen, nee Bryan Marshall Jr. and his son John I. Marshall, IV.Memorial services will be held on May 9 at 1:30 p.m. at the Church of The Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 400 E Westminster Ave, Lake Forest, IL.Funeral information available through McMurrough Funeral Chapel 847-362-2626. Sign guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bernie's Book Bank, 917 North Shore Drive, Lake Bluff, IL 60044. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary