John Martin Gaughan
1931 - 2020
John Martin Gaughan – Jack, passed away on the night of October 23, 2020 after a long illness at his home in the presence of his family and caregiver. He is survived by his wife Helga Gaughan and her children, Janet and Edward, and their families, as well as his daughter Ann Gaughan and her sons.

Jack was born in Chicago on November 22, 1931; his mother Katherine was a widow; he grew up with her, his grandma, and his aunts Isabelle "Annie" and Cecelia. He attended the DeLa Salle high school, and after graduating, he went to St. Mary's University in Minnesota with a full scholarship. He joined the Army and became a Veteran of the Korean War. He started working at Pilcher Hamilton Corporation and eventually was able to acquire the company, functioning as its President and Chairman and working at the headquarters office up to last year.

He was a generous man. He enjoyed life, traveled worldwide, and was a passionate reader. He also enjoyed good wine and food with friends. Jack especially liked the summer weekends he spent at his cottage house in Michigan and his membership at Point O'Woods Golf Club. Before his illness, he spent winters in Jupiter Island Florida and enjoyed golfing at the Hobe Sound Golf Club.

Due to the COVID pandemic, no services were planned at this time; his remains are to be cremated.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 29, 2020.
