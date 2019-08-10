|
|
John McDonnell "MAC" loving and devoted husband of Susan. Brother of Mary (the late Robert Duffels), Anna McDonnell and Eileen (Ernest) Nottger. Brother in law of Judy (Miguel) Llobera, John O'Brien, Mary (the late Robert), the late Ricky. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. John was the son of a great Irishman and was one himself. He was just a good decent man, a friend to many and he will be missed. John was a Cub fan & Bears fan. Visitation Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 South Central Ave, Oak Lawn, IL 60453. Funeral Monday, August 12, 2019 10:00 AM mass at Our Lady of the Ridge Catholic Church, Chicago Ridge, IL. Burial at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Alsip, IL. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelHillGardensSouth.com for the McDonnell family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 10, 2019