John McMahon, native of Co. Clare Ireland. Beloved husband of the late Rosanna nee Clarke McMahon. Loving father of Brian CFD (Christine) and Brendan (Lori) McMahon. Cherished grandfather of Stephanie, Derek CPD and Caitlyn. Adored brother of Michael (Nancy) McMahon and the late Mary (Michael) O'Dea. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 8:30 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, to St. Richard Church, 5032 S. Kostner Avenue, Chicago, IL, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Retired member of the Carpenters Union Local 13 and a proud member of the Clare Association of Chicago. 708-857-7878 www.sheehyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 7, 2019