John Michael Khym, age 69, passed away October 18, surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with Leukemia; Beloved husband and best friend of 46 years to Debbie, nee Canning, Khym; Devoted father of John (Marla) Khym and Katie (Ryan) Quinn; Adored Grampy of Charlie and Caroline Khym and Emmie and Vivian Quinn; Cherished brother of Catherine (Rick) Johnson, Dennis (Mary Ann Rodriguez) Khym, Jennifer (Peter) Pavilonis, and loving brother-in-law to Agnes (Paul Simanski) Canning, Beth (Gary) Kautz; John was a 1969 graduate of Mt. Carmel High School; He was a proud member of Plumbers Local #130 for 52 years; Retired Chief Plumbing Inspector, City of Chicago, Dept. of Water Management, Local #130 UA part time Officer on the Examining Board, Member of American Society of Sanitary Engineers, and Illinois Army National Guard, 1972-1979. We will miss his sharp sense of humor, his great smile and the joy he gave us. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name to the Mt. Carmel High School Caravan Relief Fund, https://www.mchs.org/advancement/caravan-relief-fund
, would be appreciated; Visitation Friday, October 23, 2020, 3:00 – 8:00 p.m.; Funeral Saturday, October 24, 2020, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Queen of Martyrs Church, 10233 S. Central Park Ave, Evergreen Park, IL; Mass 10:00 a.m.; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com