John "Mike" Kules passed away on October 15, 2020 in Oldsmar, Florida. Mike was born October 2, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois to Peter J. Kules and Kathryn D. Kules. He worked for and then ran Peter J. Kules Automotive Tools & Equipment Co. until 1979, and then went on to work for Rubber, Inc. in Sales and Customer Service. Throughout the years Mike enjoyed Golf, Auto Racing, friendly card games and fishing with family and friends. He additionally passed time working on Crossword Puzzles and reading. Also incurred frustration by cheering on the Blackhawks and Cubs. Mike is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marlene (Klepits), daughters Jennifer Kules; Kimberly Kules; Michelle LaMantia; sister Patricia Mary Goodfriend; his granddaughters Lauren & Leslie La Mantia; great grandchildren Mario Harris and Leo LaMantia as well as a niece, cousins and countless friends. Mike's will return home for interment. In memory donations may be sent to Bethel Lutheran Church, 3166 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater, Florida 33761, Suncoast Hospice 5771 Roosevelt Blvd. Clearwater, FL 33760, or the American Cancer Association, Atlanta, Georgia.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store