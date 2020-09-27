1/1
John Michael Lynch
{ "" }
John Michael Lynch, age 87, of Chicago. Beloved husband of Marie nee McGarrity for 61 wonderful years. Devoted father to John (the late Fran) Lynch, Rose Anne (Peter) Caboor, Michael Lynch, and Patrick (Tracy) Lynch. Cherished grandfather to John Thomas, Katlyn, Michael, Thomas, Jessica, Audrey, Kathleen, Kevin, Olivia, and Peter. Adored great grandfather to Kasey and Riley. Dear brother, friend and cousin to many. John was a proud Air Force Veteran and retired Illinois State Police Master Sergeant. He was a founding member of The Chicago Emerald Society Pipes and Drums. A visitation will be held Thursday, October 1, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago IL from 9:00-11:30AM. Mass will follow at St. Tarcissus Parish now known as, St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish. Interment at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, Donor Services, 444 E Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001. For more information please call 773-736-3833.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Smith-Corcoran Chicago Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Chicago Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Memories & Condolences

