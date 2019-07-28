|
|
John "Jack" Michael Morgan passed away suddenly on July 20, 2019 at the age of 64. Jack was raised in Westchester, IL and moved his family in 2001 to Palm Beach County, FL. He is survived by his former wife Jeanne; children, Alexandra, Meredith and Jack; his sister Kathleen (Jim) Mackenbrock and brother Jimmy; his nieces Megan (Brandon) Raymond and Katie Mackenbrock; preceded in death by his parents John and Eleanor; he leaves behind many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Jack was a partner with his brother in Morgan Properties and Contracting Group for 38 years which included development, contracting and real estate services. He was a one of a kind. One of his greatest assets was his sense of humor, his wit and his story telling. He was loved and will be deeply missed by many. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.). All to meet Wednesday at Divine Infant Church, 1600 Newcastle, Westchester for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to ALS Association-Greater Chicago Chapter, 220 W. Huron, #4003, Chicago, IL 60654 (webchicago.alsa.org) in Kathleen Mackenbrock's name appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019