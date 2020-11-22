1/
John Michael Wasielewski
1938 - 2020
John Michael Wasielewski, 82, of Frankfort, IL formerly of Hickory Hills, IL passed away on Nov 16, 2020 at Silver Cross Hospital. John was born on May 23, 1938 in Chicago to John and Lillian Wasielewski. He attended Quigley High School and continued his education at the prestigious Loyola University in Chicago. John married his beloved wife, of 34 years and dating for 41 years, Beverly (Kara) on June 28, 1986. John was a data processor at Zenith and later in life drove school buses for Peotone School District. John was a good loving man who always put God and family first, was a fourth degree Knights of Columbus, a CCD teacher and was always the first to volunteer Church. He touched so many lives and made quick friends with everyone he met. John will truly be missed by all! He is survived by his loving wife Beverly: cherished children David (Kelli) Wasielewski, Laura (Dave) Sharp, Mark (Margaret) Wasielewski, Patricia Roebuck, and Eric (Kim) Wasielewski: beloved step kids Regina (Mark) Pestrak, Tammy (Craig) Belcher, and Elizabeth Barnard and 18 Grand Children and 14 Great Grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date when we can all be in person again. Arrangements entrusted to AquaGreen Dispositions, 708-606-0211


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
