John M. Biesiada, age 64, of South Holland, IL, passed away suddenly, Sunday, September 13, 2020. Beloved husband for 40 years of Katherine Biesiada, nee Kubiak. Loving father of Theresa (Brion) Cooley, Mary Biesiada, Daniel Biesiada, and Angela (Mark) Uittenbogaard. Proud train-loving Grandpa of Benjamin, Christopher, Alexandra, Theodore, Julia, and Andrew. Dear brother of the late William Biesiada and James (Sai Sai) Biesiada. Dear son of Mary and the late Mitchell Biesiada. Dear son-in-law of Therese and the late Raymond Kubiak. Visitation Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Smits, DeYoung-Vroegh Funeral Home, 649 E. 162nd St. (Rt.6/159th St.) South Holland, IL. Funeral Service Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church (10301 Kolmar Ave. Oak Lawn, IL 60453). Interment Bethania Cemetery – Justice, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. John was a longtime attorney for Greater Illinois Title. He served as a Sunday School teacher at St. Nicholas for many years. He was a big fan of the White Sox and Blackhawks and coached countless South Holland Little League Baseball and Softball teams. He was loved and will be missed. For further info, please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com