|
|
John Moberg Jr., 90, Korean War U.S. Air Force Veteran, of Schaumburg, at rest January 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Ruth, nee Andersen for 68 years. Loving brother of the late Edwin, the late Gerda Born, the late Bergit Carlson, Alice (Al) Anderson, and the late Myrna Raney. Dear brother in law of Arne Andersen. Fond uncle of many loving nieces and nephews. Memorial services and Entombment at Mt. Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst will be held privately. Services entrusted to Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home. Info. (630) 941-5860.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020