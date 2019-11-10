|
John Moffitt Ryan, age 87, Hines, Illinois, (formerly Park Forest, Illinois for 57 years) died Saturday, November 2, 2019. Born September 11, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of John Joseph and Dorothy Kathryn (Moffitt) Ryan. Leaving his hometown of Maywood, Illinois, he proudly served in the United States Army during The Korean Conflict. John is survived by his loving wife of sixty three years, Rosemary (Fearon) Ryan of Olympia Fields; four sons John Joseph, Timothy Michael, Patrick James, Robert Francis; one daughter Mary Margaret Djurovic; four daughters-in-law Sandra, Debbie, Beth, Lori; one son-in-law Zarko; ten grandchildren John Jr., Patricia, Faith, Ann, Timothy Jr., Robert Jr., Trevor, Jacob, Samantha, Nina; four great grandchildren Ava, Naomi, Zoe, Giselle; one sister Elizabeth (Bruce) Cushna and many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Lauren and sister, Kathleen Malone. A Memorial Mass celebrating John's life will be at 10:00am Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Church of St. Mary, Park Forest, IL. Sacred Inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at 11:30am Monday, November 25, 2019. info, Cremation Society of Illinois 708-206-2000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019