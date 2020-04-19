|
John "Jay" Mommsen, 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11th, 2020. Born in El Paso, Texas, Jay was a graduate of Hinsdale High School and later Northwestern University. At Northwestern, Jay studied English and was a member of the Phi Kappa Sigma Fraternity.Following college, Jay enlisted in the United States Air Force and served with distinction as a Captain and pilot during the Vietnam War. He later completed his MBA at Michigan State University. A longtime resident of Winnetka, Illinois, Jay was an avid Northwestern Football fan and a lifelong supporter of Chicago institutions, including the Shedd Aquarium. Jay is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ann Mommsen, and his children Margaret Kempff, Chris (Robbin) Mommsen and Quinn (Anna) Mommsen. He was a fond grandfather known as "Papa" to Jack, Brendan and Katie Kempff; Luke Egly; Amelin and Wyatt Mommsen; and Julia and Nathan Mommsen. He is also survived by his brother Bruce (Emily) Mommsen. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Northwestern University Scholarship Fund in his memory either online at http://wewill.northwestern.edu/scholarships or by check to Northwestern University, Alumni Relations and Development, Attn: Gift Processing, 1201 Davis Street, Evanston, IL 60208. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 19 to Apr. 23, 2020