Peterson-Bassi Chapels - Chicago
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
773-637-4441
For more information about
John Muldoon
Lying in State
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
1080 W. Roosevelt Rd.
Chicago, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
1080 W. Roosevelt Rd.
Chicago, IL
John "Jocko" Muldoon


1930 - 2020
John "Jocko" Muldoon Obituary
John "Jocko" Muldoon age 89; Beloved husband of the late Rosemary nee Kirby; Loving father of John (Laura), Michael (Lisa), Mary (Jim) O'Kane, Sheila, Kevin, Maureen and Patrick (Elizabeth); Cherished grandfather of Kirby, Cailey, Jimmy, Jackie, Devlin, Maddie, Caitlin, Malachy and Eamon. Mr. Muldoon will lie in state Saturday January 18, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church 1080 W. Roosevelt Rd., Chicago from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to https://invest.ignatius.org/johnmuldoon. Arrangements entrusted to Peterson-Bassi Chapels 708.848.6661 or www.petersonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 16, 2020
