John "Jocko" Muldoon age 89; Beloved husband of the late Rosemary nee Kirby; Loving father of John (Laura), Michael (Lisa), Mary (Jim) O'Kane, Sheila, Kevin, Maureen and Patrick (Elizabeth); Cherished grandfather of Kirby, Cailey, Jimmy, Jackie, Devlin, Maddie, Caitlin, Malachy and Eamon. Mr. Muldoon will lie in state Saturday January 18, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church 1080 W. Roosevelt Rd., Chicago from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to https://invest.ignatius.org/johnmuldoon. Arrangements entrusted to Peterson-Bassi Chapels 708.848.6661 or www.petersonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 16, 2020