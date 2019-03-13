|
Age 78. Beloved husband of June nee McGrail. Dear Father of Julie (Bill) DeCero and Maureen (John) Hughes. Loving Grandfather of Annie, Erin and Libby DeCero and Emma and Seamus Hughes. Son of the Late James and Rose. Brother of Tom (Judy), Jim (Ann), Jerry (ELaine), Rosemary, and Bob (Linda). Member of Pipefitters Local 597. Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m. at Lack & Sons Funeral Home 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 w.) in Hickory Hills. Funeral Mass Friday 11a.m. at St. Patricia Church. Internment private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2019