John N. Brodson, 80. Beloved husband of Linda, nee Cooper. Loving father of Steve (Nancy) Brodson and Mark (Gail) Brodson. Proud grandfather of Michael, Sarah, Danny, Jacob and Jenna Brodson. Dear brother of Nancy Ignatin and the late James (Diane) Brodson. Adored son of the late Sidney and Marion Brodson. Cherished uncle of Rebecca, Nora, DJ, Anike and Mina. Fond brother-in-law of John (Linda Seligmann) Cooper. Caring nephew of Robert and Minette Goldsmith and family, and life-long friend of Joanne Koss. #1 Michigan Fan. Temple service Tuesday 1 PM at Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim, 1201 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals -Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 16, 2019