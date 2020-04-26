|
John N. Brooks, age 80, beloved husband for 52 years to the late Carol, nee Vander Meeden. Loving father of Beth A. Brooks (Paul Skiem), Bill Brooks and Brian (Lisa) Brooks. Cherished grandfather of Elisa and Samantha. Much loved father-in-law of Kathy. Devoted son of the late Nicholas and Mabel (nee Wenzloff) Brooks. Dear brother of Jacqueline Cesna. Dearest uncle of Lenny and Sandy. John was very active in Barnabas Men's Bible Study and Bible Study Fellowship. He also enjoyed volunteering his time helping Trinity Christian College with their construction projects. Due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and for the safety of the family and community, a private family service and burial will be held. A Memorial Service to celebrate John's life will be held at a later date. Memorials to Camp Manitoqua, 8122 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort, IL 60423 preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020