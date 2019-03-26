Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Resources
More Obituaries for John Needham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Jack" Needham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John "Jack" Needham Obituary
Retired CPD. Beloved husband to Agnes (nee Michalewicz); loving father to Debra (Joseph) Colucci, Catherine Modlinski, Daniel (Susan), Teresa (Raymond) Petrie, and the late Michael and Brian; cherished brother of Michael (Colette), Kathleen, Ellen, and the late Patrick, Phelim, and Jerome; fond grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, great uncle, and friend to many; son of the late John and Mary (O'Malley), both of County Mayo, Ireland. Intelligence Detective most of 32 years. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Wednesday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. to St. Tarcissus Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now