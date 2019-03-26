|
Retired CPD. Beloved husband to Agnes (nee Michalewicz); loving father to Debra (Joseph) Colucci, Catherine Modlinski, Daniel (Susan), Teresa (Raymond) Petrie, and the late Michael and Brian; cherished brother of Michael (Colette), Kathleen, Ellen, and the late Patrick, Phelim, and Jerome; fond grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, great uncle, and friend to many; son of the late John and Mary (O'Malley), both of County Mayo, Ireland. Intelligence Detective most of 32 years. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Wednesday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. to St. Tarcissus Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2019