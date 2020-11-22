1/1
John Nicholas Christ
John Nicholas Christ, age 101, of Wheeling and born in Macedonia, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Tula Christ, nee Troupakis, and loving father of Constantine and Michael Christ. Proud Papou of Michael Jr. (Sarah) and Matthew (Arianna Bernhardt, Partner); great grandfather of Callisthene "Callie"; father-in-law of Carrie Christ and special cousin of Anita Bartley. Fond Papou and friend of many. May his memory be eternal. Family and friends will meet privately. Online condolences may be made at www.jgadinamis.com. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial donations may be made in John's name to Ascension of Our Lord Greek Orthodox Church. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd., 847-375-0095.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
