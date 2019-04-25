|
|
John Nicholas Martini, Sr., 94 of Grayslake. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Meehan); loving father of Jay (Debbie), Rick (Michele), Phil (Mike) and Steve (Daisy); proud grandfather of Annie, Madeline, Andrew & Nicole (Jordan); proud great-grandpa of Lila; dear brother of the late Clara (the late Gene), the late Ralph (the late Evelyn), Eleanor (the late Ed) and Patricia (the late Donald). Visitation from 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 11:00 am, Monday, at the Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Interment Ft. Sheridan Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Manduria (Italy) Park Tree Dedication for 450th Veterans Group, Anna Rita Morleo, Via C. Demitri, N. 42, 74024 Manduria Tananto Italy. Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 25, 2019