John Noble Schmidt, former resident of Northbrook, passed away May 1, 2019. He was born June 10, 1929 in Rockford, IL to Noble Jackson Schmidt and Margaret Louise Duffy Schmidt. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Thomas Duffy Schmidt. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bunny, daughters Darcy Louise Cox, Julie Otis Schmidt, and Elizabeth Jackson Imus (John) all of whom were born in Northbrook. John is also survived by his four grandchildren Christopher John Cox of Wake Forest, NC, Benjamin Russel Cox of Wichita, KS, Margaret McKinley Imus, and Thomas Noble Imus both of Lincolnshire, IL. He will be sorely missed by them all. John graduated from Kenyon College, Northwestern University (Juris Doctor), and Harvard University (post-graduate school of business). He served in Germany during the Korean War doing undercover work, and received The Intelligence Citation from the U.S. Army. Upon graduation from law school, John went to work in the law department of Butler Brothers in Chicago. He continued to work in the Chicago area as the group Vice-president of City Products/Household Finance before going into private practice in Kansas City, MO, where he was licensed to argue before the United States Supreme Court. John married Joan (Bunny) Slauson of New York City on April 13, 1957. They were both very active in the Northbrook Community. They were early members of Saint Giles Episcopal Church, and later members of Saint James the Less Episcopal Church of Northfield, supporters of Northbrook Days, and the Northbrook Public Library. John was an active member of the District 28 School Board. He was also on the board of Wilmette/Winnetka Family Services, he was a founding member of The Old Willow Club where his family enjoyed many wonderful summers in their early years. John was also a member of the Economic Club of Chicago and Skokie Country Club. John and Bunny later retired to Tequesta, FL. Remembrances can be donated to The Northbrook Public Library, or Orphans of the Storm.