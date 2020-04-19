|
|
John O'Connor, 90, U.S. Army Veteran; Devoted husband of Joan nee Gierhahn; Beloved father of Jan (the late Bruce) Tyda, Susan (Louis) Liotine, Thomas (Brenda) O'Connor and Michael O'Connor; Loving grandfather of Jeffrey, Julie (Mike) Gentile, Anne Liotine, Emilie Liotine, John Paul O'Connor, Charlie O'Connor, William Lee, Deanna Higgins, Lauren O'Connor, Krissy O'Connor and Kevin O'Connor and great-grandfather of Vincent and Grace Gentile, James and Alex Lee; Dear brother of the late Mary Ruth Watts and the late Anna Diehl. Due to current health guidance, all services and interment at Maryhill Cemetery will be private. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Central Baptist Village appreciated. For info: 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020