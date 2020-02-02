Home

John O'Leary
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:15 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke Church
7600 W. Lake St.
River Forest, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Luke Church
7600 W. Lake St.
River Forest, IL
John O'Leary


1936 - 2020
John O'Leary Obituary
John "Jack" O'Leary of River Forest, age 83. Beloved husband of Carolyn, nee Gentle; loving father of John (Renée), Carrie, Jim (Marcie), Tom (Sharon) and Susan; proud grandfather of Megan, Carrie, Mary, Sean, Katherine, Annie, Jack, Declan and Ryan; dear brother of Bob (Carol) O'Leary; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend of many. Lying-in-State at St. Luke Church, 7600 W. Lake St., River Forest on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:15 a.m. until time of funeral mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Peter B. Kennedy & Co. Funeral Directors. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
