John P. Berarducci age 71 of Vernon Hills. Beloved husband of Toni Berarducci nee Krubert for 48 years. Loving father of Dominick (Tiffany) Berarducci. Cherished brother of the late Dr. Edward Berarducci. Loving uncle, cousin, and friend to many.
Memorial visitation Monday from 3-8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S Milwaukee Ave (Two Blocks South of Dundee Road), Wheeling. A life celebration service will be held at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kellogg Cancer Center at https://foundation.northshore.org/donatekelloggare appreciated. To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or 847.537.6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 28, 2019