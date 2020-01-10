|
John P. Buergermeier Jr., age 80, Veteran US Army. Beloved son of the late John Sr. and Ethel. Dear brother of Judy (the late Bob) Goebel. Fond uncle of Jason (Heather Ragsdale) and Joanna (Nathan Bragg) Goebel and great uncle of Enzo and Conrad. Resting at Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave where services will be held Monday 11:00 a.m. Interment Beverly Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 10, 2020