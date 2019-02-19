|
John P. Culloton, age 83, Retired CPD Lieutenant, US Army Veteran, beloved husband of the late Lucille A.; loving father of Dennis, Daniel (Janet), Michael (Sherri), Martin (Sallie) and Timothy (Tate); devoted grandfather of 15; dear brother of Regina (late Jack) Smith, Julie (Tom) Russell and the late Tom (Pat) Culloton; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Norris-Segert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 132 Fremont St., West Chicago, IL. Funeral Services Thursday 9:30 a.m. to St. Mary's Church, 164 N. Oakwood Ave, West Chicago, IL for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Police Memorial Foundation www.cpdmemorial.org/or Funeral Info. 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2019