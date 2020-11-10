1/
John P. Cunney
1939 - 2020
John P. Cunney- of County Sligo, Ireland, born to Mark and Nora Cunnie on December 5, 1939 and passed away November 7, 2020; Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Broderick) for 48 years; loving father of Maureen (Jamie) Schmidt, John, Mark (Michelle); proud and cherished grandfather of Cassidy, Nicholas, Brayden and Natalie; dear brother of Mary (Chuck), Kathleen (late Robert), Evelyn (Gerald), the late Martin (Mary), late Kevin (late Noreen); was dearly loved by his lifelong family and friends, Nora and Thomas McMorrow, nephews and nieces; Proud member of Carpenters Union Local 58. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Highway, Park Ridge, going to Saint John Brebeuf, Niles, for Mass at 12:00 p.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to Cancer Research Institute at www.cancerresearch.org or Parkinson's Research at www.michaeljfox.org. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com

The funeral Mass can be watched live or following the Mass at https://www.facebook.com/cooneyfuneralhome/


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
NOV
11
Service
12:00 PM
Saint John Brebeuf
Funeral services provided by
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
