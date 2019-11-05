Chicago Tribune Obituaries
John P. Driscoll Obituary
John P. "Jack" Driscoll of Chicago. Beloved husband of Carolyn nee Cassin; loving father of Megan (Thomas) Trolley, Jr., Maura (Timothy) Egan and Kathy Zupko (Judy Sepsey); proud grandfather of Jack and Grace Trolley, Grady and Riley Egan and Emma Zupko. Visitation Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday November 7, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at Old St. Patrick's Church, 700 W. Adams Street Chicago, IL 60661. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mount Carmel High School, 6410 S. Dante Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637. www.mchs.org or The Society of the Sacred Heart "Elder Care" 4120 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63108. www.RSCJ.org Info www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 5, 2019
