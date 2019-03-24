John P. "Johnny" Duffy passed away peacefully in Naperville, Illinois on March 09, 2019 at the age of 95.John is survived by his Brother, Don of Wheaton, Il. He is preceded in death by his siblings Mary, Owen, Joe, Fran, James, and Margaret.Johnny was born on February 12, 1924 in Chicago, IL to Patrick and Nora Duffy. He graduated from St Mel's High School and enlisted in the US Navy in 1943. He served on the USS New Mexico as a yeoman and personal assistant to Captain Robert Fleming, who was killed in a kamikaze attack on January 6, 1945. After leaving the Navy in 1946, he moved back to Chicago, where he worked for the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA). He retired from the CTA and moved out west before returning to the Chicago area in 2002. Johnny was loved and cherished by his family, including 27+ nieces and nephews, who will all miss him dearly.A memorial Mass and celebration is scheduled for March 26th at 10:00 am at St Patrick's Residence Chapel at 1400 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL 60563. All who knew him are welcome to attend and celebrate Johnny's life. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or (630) 668-0016. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary