John P. Fenlon, age 82. U.S. Marine veteran. Devoted father of Richard (Tammy), Christina (Anthony) Fingl and Mary (Michael) Carlson. Loving grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 6. Cherished partner of Ann Fenlon (nee Andrukaitis). Many years of service as a truck driver with Jewel Foods. Funeral services private. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.