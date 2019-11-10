|
John P. Georganas 85 of Des Plaines, IL. Loving husband of the late Stelle (nee Apostolopoulos) Georganas; dear father of Peter J. (Sandra) Georganas, George J. (Lynn Dee) Georganas, and Anastasia (William) Kerstein; caring grandfather of Ariana, J.P., Calista, Kenny, Alexis and Nicolette; devoted brother of Efstathia (Angelo) Angelos, Ageliki ( Late George) Kalogeropoulou, Christos P. ( Zafiro) Georganas, Andreas P. (Maria) Georganas and Dimitrios P. ( Toula) Georganas and the late George P. ( Tasia) Georganas and late Demetra Georganas. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, November 10 from 3-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home 2099 Miner St. Des Plaines, IL. Family and Friends will meet Monday, November 11 at The Greek Orthodox Church of St. Demetrios 893 N. Church Rd Elmhurst, IL. for 11am service. Interment Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Parkinson's Foundation. Funeral info 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019