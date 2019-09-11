|
John P. "Red" Halloran Jr., 78, of Elmhurst. Beloved husband of Denise "Tiny" nee Moran; loving father of Patrick (Kim),Meg (Dave) Johnson, Katy (Brian) Costello, Deirdre (Mike) Sebastian and John (Maggie Pavlik);cherished grandfather of Shane, Hannah, TJ, Nick, Jake, Declan, Keegan, Bridey, Reilly, Johnny, Charlie, Annie and Burke; brother of the late Edward Halloran and Jean Marie Krampe; brother-in-law of Paul Krampe; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019. Family and friends are asked to meet for a Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Visitation Church, 779 S. York St., Elmhurst. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for the . Funeral info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 11, 2019