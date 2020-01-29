Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
8:00 PM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Harder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. Harder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John P. Harder Obituary
John P. Harder, age 57 of LaGrange Park. Beloved son of Mary "Polly" A. Harder, nee Pennebaker and the late Ronald Harder; fond brother of Linda (Len) Dudek, Mark (JeLene) Harder, Kathy (Peter) McGrory, Jaime Szot and David Harder; dear uncle of Jessica Dudek, Erin (Nawaf ) Alramli, Kara Dudek, Eric (Christine) Dudek, Danielle Dudek, Michael Dudek, Maggie Harder, Lisa McGrory, Mary McGrory, Mark McGrory, Kayla and Tyler; uncle to many great nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3 P.M. to time of Memorial Service 8 P.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 W. 31st, Brookfield, IL 60513. Interment Private. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -