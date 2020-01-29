|
John P. Harder, age 57 of LaGrange Park. Beloved son of Mary "Polly" A. Harder, nee Pennebaker and the late Ronald Harder; fond brother of Linda (Len) Dudek, Mark (JeLene) Harder, Kathy (Peter) McGrory, Jaime Szot and David Harder; dear uncle of Jessica Dudek, Erin (Nawaf ) Alramli, Kara Dudek, Eric (Christine) Dudek, Danielle Dudek, Michael Dudek, Maggie Harder, Lisa McGrory, Mary McGrory, Mark McGrory, Kayla and Tyler; uncle to many great nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3 P.M. to time of Memorial Service 8 P.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 W. 31st, Brookfield, IL 60513. Interment Private. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020