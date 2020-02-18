Home

POWERED BY

John P. Jankowki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John P. Jankowki Obituary
John P. Jankowski, 69, passed away at home on February 8, 2020. Devoted father of Jacqueline. Loving brother of Florence (late William) Dolan and Loretta (late James) Davies and the late Theodore Craig. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, February 23, at 1pm, at White Eagle, 6839 N. Milwaukee Ave, Niles, IL 60714. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Nature Conservancy, www.nature.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -