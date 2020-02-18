|
John P. Jankowski, 69, passed away at home on February 8, 2020. Devoted father of Jacqueline. Loving brother of Florence (late William) Dolan and Loretta (late James) Davies and the late Theodore Craig. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, February 23, at 1pm, at White Eagle, 6839 N. Milwaukee Ave, Niles, IL 60714. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Nature Conservancy, www.nature.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2020