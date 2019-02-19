Home

Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
More Obituaries for John Kelly
John P. Kelly

John P. Kelly

John P. Kelly Obituary
John P. Kelly - Retired Captain C.F.D., Proprietor of Kelly's Pub. Beloved husband of Polly (nee Potteiger) ; loving father of Kevin (Monica), Megan (Bill) Kelly Wolf and the late John; dear brother to William, Mary Denise (Vogler), Frances (Cunningham), Kathleen (Lynch), Dennis, the late Emmett, Richard, and Thomas; devoted son of Loretta and Frank Kelly; proud grandfather to Mia, Declan, Jacob, and Matilda; devoted uncle to many. Memorial visitation will take place at St. Vincent DePaul Church (1010 W. Webster) on Saturday Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. - 12 noon. Funeral Mass at noon. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ende, Menzer, Walsh & Quinn Retirees', Widows', and Children's Association Fund at www.widowsandchildren.org or send checks payable to EMWQ Fund at 20 S. Clark Street, Suite 1400 in Chicago, 60603. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2019
