John P. Margelewski 68 of Park Ridge. At Peace with Christ, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Catherine nee Credille. Loving father of Brian. Beloved son of the late John and Virginia. Dear brother of Michael (Pam), Thomas (the late Lori), Gregory (Marla), Mary Margelewski (Kevin Graham), Nancy (Richard) Ringler the late Bobby (the late Cheryl Todde) and Raymond. Fond uncle, great uncle and friend to many. Visitation Monday from 3:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Cumberland Chapels (FRIEL FUNERAL DIRECTORS) 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Services Begin: Tuesday 9:00 A.M. at the Funeral Home and will proceed to St. Eugene Church. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. Member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708/ 4546-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019