Jack McGovern of Indian Head Park, formerly of Western Springs, age 84. Beloved husband of Mary McGovern, nee Beahan; loving father of Mary (Tom) Ilich, Meg (Scot) Crowell, John (Joanne), Maureen (Tricia Sulita), Rita (Mark) Domeier, Tom (Christy), Katie (Tim) Selover, Lizzy (Sean) O'Brien and Tom (Tristan) O'Brien; proud grandfather of Bobby, Katie (Alex), Tricia, Tommy, Kelly (Joe), Jim, Rosie, Marc, Molly, Johnny, Megan, Mary Carole, Jack, Matt, Tim, Dan, Owen, Finn, Colin, Cavan, Elizabeth, Peter, Shannon, Luke, Ben and the late Danny McGovern; great-grandfather of Heidi; dear brother of the late Mary (late Bob) Sliwinski and the late Margaret (William) Edwards. Jack was raised in Riverside; graduate of Fenwick High School ('52) and attended Benedictine College in Atchison, KS. He was awarded an honorary doctorate degree from Benedictine in 2000. At the age of 18 he took over the Oil Storage Company of Chicago which his father founded in 1932. As President he built OSCO, Inc. to be a leading petroleum distributor in Chicagoland. Jack considered his life well lived due to the strength of his faith, family and friends. Family and friends will be received at Adolf Funeral Home, 7000 S. Madison St., Willowbrook on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. All are asked to meet at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 Wolf Rd., Western Springs for 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Cara Chicago (www.carachicago.org) or the appreciated. For info 630-325-2300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 28, 2019