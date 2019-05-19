|
John P. Mical, age 88. Beloved husband of Dolores, nee Ference; devoted son of the late Michael and Bernice Mical; loving brother of Michael (Carol) Mical and the late Eugene Mical; fond son-in-law of the late Joseph and Stella Ference; cherished brother-in-law of the late Richard (the late Harriet) Ference; also nephews and niece. Funeral Tuesday 9:30 a.m. from Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5725 S. Pulaski Rd. to St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment St. Casimir Mausoleum. Visitation Monday 3-9 p.m. (773) 767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019