John P. "Jack" Mooney, Entrepreneur, born in 1931 in Cleveland, OH, passed away in Chicago, IL on March 2, 2019. His parents were immigrants from Ireland. Through their hard work and perseverance, he graduated from Cathedral Latin High School, Cleveland, OH in 1949 and from the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN in 1954. He was Captain of the Notre Dame fencing team in 1953 and was named an All-American in that sport the same year. He was twice National Foil Team Champion. He served in the United States Army from 1955-1957 and received an Honorable Discharge. His business career included stints at IBM and Honeywell. In 1988, after other business ventures, he formed his own company, Fidelity Capital Group, LLC, which concentrated in the leasing of high end medical equipment to hospitals and clinics. His final venture was Bus2NotreDame.com, a party bus which provided transportation and hospitality services for visitors to Notre Dame home football games.He was raised a Master Mason in St. Cecelia Lodge #865 AF & AM, Chicago, IL in 1992, which he later served as Worshipful Master in 1994. He was the Past Eminent Commander of St. Bernard Commandery #35, Knights Templar, Chicago, IL and a member of the York Rite College. He was also a member of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Chicago, Medinah Shriners, Knight York Cross of Honor, and other Masonic organizations.He is survived by five children and many grandchildren.A Masonic service is planned.