John P. Nelson
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John P. Nelson, 87, resident of Brookdale-Glen Ellyn for 3 years, formerly of Schaumburg, born Mar. 3, 1933 in Chicago passed away suddenly April 23, 2020 at his home in Glen Ellyn. John was a proud Veteran who served in the US Air Force and worked in the telecommunications industry most of his life. He adored his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved to travel the world and was an avid camper. He particularly enjoyed activities such as riding roller coasters and attending Cubs games with those he loved. Adoring husband of 50 years to the late Marilyn (nee Stienke); loving father of Kim(John) Jokela, Kathi, John, Jr. (Tammy) and Jeff (Susi); fond grandfather of 7; proud great grandfather of 2; dear brother and friend to many. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. Memorials in John's name to American Breast Cancer Foundation, www.abcf.org and click "Donate". Arrangement entrusted to Michaels Funeral Home, Schaumburg. For information 847-891-2900 or www.michaelsfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
(847) 891-2900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved