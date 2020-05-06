John P. Nelson, 87, resident of Brookdale-Glen Ellyn for 3 years, formerly of Schaumburg, born Mar. 3, 1933 in Chicago passed away suddenly April 23, 2020 at his home in Glen Ellyn. John was a proud Veteran who served in the US Air Force and worked in the telecommunications industry most of his life. He adored his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved to travel the world and was an avid camper. He particularly enjoyed activities such as riding roller coasters and attending Cubs games with those he loved. Adoring husband of 50 years to the late Marilyn (nee Stienke); loving father of Kim(John) Jokela, Kathi, John, Jr. (Tammy) and Jeff (Susi); fond grandfather of 7; proud great grandfather of 2; dear brother and friend to many. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. Memorials in John's name to American Breast Cancer Foundation, www.abcf.org and click "Donate". Arrangement entrusted to Michaels Funeral Home, Schaumburg. For information 847-891-2900 or www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 6, 2020.