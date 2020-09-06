1/1
John P. O'Malley
Dear son of the late Susan (nee Sorohan/Sullivan) and Hugh O'Malley; fond brother of Martin (the late Rachel), Sr. Kathleen C.S.J., Patricia (James) Cahill, Michael, James (Colleen), the late Hugh (Helen) Sr. Rosemary C.S.J., Suzanne (the late Raymond) Carolan, Bernadette (Tom) Lynch, and Thomas; uncle of many nieces and nephews. John was former active member of St. Viator Parish for many years, past President and long-time volunteer at the Irish American Heritage Center. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at St. Viator Church. Funeral Mass private. A Facebook Live stream will be available at https://www.facebook.com/cooneyfuneralhome/ Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Viator Parish or Irish American Heritage Center. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Viator Church
Funeral services provided by
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
