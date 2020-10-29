On October 18, 2020 John P. Paleczny of Lake Forest, IL, loving husband, father, brother & uncle passed away peacefully at the age of 72. He was surrounded by many of those that he loved dearly.
John was born on November 17, 1947 in Chicago, IL to John & Catherine Paleczny. He graduated from Forest View High School and was a proud alumnus of Northwestern University. He also served with honor in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. Semper Fidelis.
John married Marlane, the love of his life, in 1973. The two were inseparable for the next 47 years. Together, John & Marlane raised their only child, Roy Paleczny. The couple was blessed to share many very happy and special memories together. They traveled the world and shared a special fondness for the Tuscan countryside.
John had a passion for all things Chicago – be it his beloved Cubs, the annual Air & Water show or the many neighborhood festivals that he enjoyed frequenting with family and friends. John was also an avid lover of music who displayed a particular fondness for the Beatles and the Rolling Stones among many others. He was known for his quick smile, easy laugh and sound advice.
John was an avid golfer as well and loved being on the course with family, colleagues and friends. For many years he had a standing Saturday foursome at Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest, IL with the many friends he had there. Conway Farms held a special place in John's heart.
John's other true passion was his work at Petersen Aluminum Corporation. Starting in 1970 as a warehouse worker, he rose to become President of the company. A true "rags to riches" story! He retired from the company at the beginning of 2019. Among his many business accomplishments, John was the recipient of the Metal Service Center Institute's "Lifetime Achievement Award", the organizations' highest honor.
In death, John was preceded by his father John, his mother Catherine as well as his sisters Kathleen & Judy. He is survived by his wife Marlane, son Roy, sisters Patricia (Michael) Czarkowski & Sandy (Jeffrey) Seay, brother Michael (Kathryn) and a great many nieces and nephews. All will miss John terribly, but are thankful that he touched their lives with such a loving impact.
At the present time a memorial service for John is being planned. When it is safe to do so friends, colleagues and family will gather to remember a life, well lived. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of John at the University of Chicago Medicine. Checks may be made payable to "The University of Chicago Medicine" and sent to the following address: University of Chicago Gift Administration and Business Data, John Paleczny Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615. If preferred, you can donate online at: giving.uchicago.edu/john-paleczny
. Alternatively, gifts may be made to Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
– 1140 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60607. https://www.mercyhome.org/