John P. Sokolowski, age 93, of Naperville, IL passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was born on December 10, 1926 in Chicago, IL. John is survived by his loving sisters: Bertha Novaczyk, Dorothy Kulir, Nieces: Patricia (Donald) Gutkowski, Patty Kulir, Mary Kulir; Nephews: James Kamien, Joseph (Sue) Kamien, Jack (Lee) Kamien, Michael (Antoinette)
Kaczmarek, John (Deb) Kulir, Michael (Ann) Sokolowski and many great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna (nee Barzyk) Sokolowski; sister Lucille (John) Kamien; brother Chester (Dolores)
Sokolowski; niece: Ellen Kamien and nephews: Glen Kaczmarek, John (Ann) Kamien III, and Jerry Kamien. Visitation with online streaming will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. at St. Catherine Laboure, 3535 Thornwood Ave., Glenview, IL. Internment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com