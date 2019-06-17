Home

POWERED BY

Services
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
(708) 824-9000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Incarnation Catholic Church
5757 W. 127th Street
Crestwood, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Yurko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. Yurko


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John P. Yurko Obituary
Yurko , John P. John Paul Yurko, 55 years, suddenly. Beloved brother of Teresa Morowczynski, Rita (Wayne) Polek, Richard (Joyce) Yurko, Barbara Emich, Mary (Alan) Dempsey, Christine (Alan) Brown, and the late James Joseph Yurko. Loving uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dear nephew of George Oswald.

Visitation Wednesday, June 19th, 3-8 P.M. Funeral Thursday, June 20th, 9 A.M. from the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, to Incarnation Catholic Church, 5757 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, for a 9:30 A.M. Mass. Interment St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Evergreen Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Misericordia or would be appreciated. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com.



Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now