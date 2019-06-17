|
Yurko , John P. John Paul Yurko, 55 years, suddenly. Beloved brother of Teresa Morowczynski, Rita (Wayne) Polek, Richard (Joyce) Yurko, Barbara Emich, Mary (Alan) Dempsey, Christine (Alan) Brown, and the late James Joseph Yurko. Loving uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dear nephew of George Oswald.
Visitation Wednesday, June 19th, 3-8 P.M. Funeral Thursday, June 20th, 9 A.M. from the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, to Incarnation Catholic Church, 5757 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, for a 9:30 A.M. Mass. Interment St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Evergreen Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Misericordia or would be appreciated. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 17, 2019