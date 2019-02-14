|
|
John Patrick Ahern, age 59, late of Homewood, IL. Beloved husband of Marcia nee Newton. Loving father of Bryan (Mary Claire) Ahern and Mark (Lauren) Ahern. Fond grandfather of Molly and Bridget. Son of the late Gerald and Mary Ahern. Brother of Jerry (Katie), Mike (Cathy), Tom (Karyn), Kevin (Vicki), Pat (Katy), Mary (Jon) Krunnfusz and the late James (Kim) Ahern. Loving son-in-law of Marilyn Newton. Dear uncle, cousin, nephew and friend to many. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, Sunday, February 17th, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Prayers Monday 9:15 a.m. at funeral home to St. Joseph Church, 17951 Dixie Hwy. Homewood. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2019