John Patrick O'Brien, 86, passed away on Sunday evening, October 11, at Holy Family Villa after a valiant battle with vascular dementia. He is survived by Erin Clifford O'Brien, his devoted wife of 35 years, and his loving children Kathleen (Rick) Nemeth, Christine O'Brien, John (Jennifer) O'Brien and their mother Judy O'Brien; Matt (Katie) O'Brien and Maura (Adriano) Allegrini. The proud grandfather of Shannon (Fani) Marinos; Evon, Sean Patrick and Scarlett O'Brien; Luke Fine; John, Megan and Caitlin O'Brien; also delighted in his great-grandchildren Ana, Nia and Cam Marinos. Born on January 19, 1924 and raised in Philadelphia, he is the only son of the late John and Marion Pierce O'Brien. After graduating from Villanova University with a degree in finance, Mr. O'Brien, who dedicated his entire career to promoting international travel, started working in sales for Capital Airlines which was acquired by United Airlines. Working for United Airlines in Chicago in 1962, he pursued an opportunity with SwissAir, which for the next seven years stationed him in a variety of U.S. cities. In 1969, Swissair named him general manager of the luxury airline's Midwest and Western U.S. Region headquartered in Chicago. He soon adopted Chicago as his second hometown and served for decades on the Board of Directors for the Chicago Convention and Tourism Bureau and for more than three dozen years judged Chicago's annual downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade. His Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Cajetan Parish (due to covid-19 restrictions the mass is private). Interment at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery. His family requests that contributions are made in Mr. O'Brien's memory to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle Street, Chicago, Ill. 60654 or www.catholiccharities.net/DonateNow/GeneralDonations.aspx
