DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral Home
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10307 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL
View Map
John Patrick O'Connor


1936 - 2019
John Patrick O'Connor Obituary
John Patrick O'Connor, Sr. "Pat", 82 of Huntley, died peacefully, August 2, 2019 with his family by his side.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 4-8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, 10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Parkinson's Association.

John was born December 17, 1936 in Chicago, the son of John and Florence O'Connor. On September 26, 1959 he married Barbara Kolacki. John served in the United States Army. He was a sheet metal worker until his retirement. He was an avid Chicago sports fan and enjoyed watching tv. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, his children, Kimberly O'Connor, Nicole (Tom) Baier, John O'Connor, Jr., and Kathleen "Kitty" (Scott) Brayer and by his grandchildren, Jaylen, Grace and Isaiah. He is also survived by his sister, Ruth Costello. John was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Robert and sisters, Sharon and Margaret.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019
