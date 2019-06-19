O'Malley , John Patrick Sr. Of Chicago, Illinois (91) passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. Son of the late Patrick and Mary Kate O'Malley of County Mayo, Ireland. Big brother to the late Kevin O'Malley (US Army/CPD) and late Marty O'Malley (US Army/CPD). Beloved father of Jane O'Malley (Mark Sulski), Joanne O'Malley, Judy O'Malley, and John Jr. (Christina Egan). Former husband of Joan O'Malley and loving companion of Janet Salomone. Proud grandpa of 14, and great grandpa of 4. John dedicated most his life to public service. He served in the United States Army (Korean War), the Chicago Police Department (Lieutenant), the Illinois Attorney General's Office (Chief Investigator) and was an avid volunteer for the Illinois Special Olympics Conquerers swimming club. John, also known as "The Chief" was an all-around great guy helping anyone and everyone who crossed his path and then some. He loved his senior discounts, was a big fan of the fist bump, and was a special friend to Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber. Thanks to Rainbow Hospice for all their passionate care during his time of need. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 20th at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church 5212 W. Agatite in Chicago. For more information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com



