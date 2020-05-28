John Patrick Siracusa Sr.
John Patrick Siracusa, Sr., 76, from Chicago, IL passed away suddenly on May 25, 2020 due to natural causes. He was a Vietnam Veteran and beloved partner of Marsha Hudak; preceded in death by his loving parents, Mamie Siracusa and Charles Siracusa. Predeceased by his brother Joseph Siracusa, Sr. and his previous wife Patricia Marie Vizzone. John was a loving father to Gina Marie Siracusa-Briggs, John Patrick Siracusa Jr. (Glenn), and Jason Peter Siracusa (Andrea). John was a caring grandfather to Alexandra Briggs and Zachary Briggs. John is also survived by his nephew, Joseph Siracusa, Jr., his niece, Tina Navarro (Armando), son-in-law Dave Briggs, and Nicholas Vizzone.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Benson Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Benson Family Funeral Home
3224 W Montrose Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
773-478-5800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
May 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Marlene Siracusa DeCianni
Family
May 27, 2020
Very nice person and neighbor.
Margarita y familia
Neighbor
