John Patrick Siracusa, Sr., 76, from Chicago, IL passed away suddenly on May 25, 2020 due to natural causes. He was a Vietnam Veteran and beloved partner of Marsha Hudak; preceded in death by his loving parents, Mamie Siracusa and Charles Siracusa. Predeceased by his brother Joseph Siracusa, Sr. and his previous wife Patricia Marie Vizzone. John was a loving father to Gina Marie Siracusa-Briggs, John Patrick Siracusa Jr. (Glenn), and Jason Peter Siracusa (Andrea). John was a caring grandfather to Alexandra Briggs and Zachary Briggs. John is also survived by his nephew, Joseph Siracusa, Jr., his niece, Tina Navarro (Armando), son-in-law Dave Briggs, and Nicholas Vizzone.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store